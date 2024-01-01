Postecoglou says Tottenham are "working hard to bring players in"

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has opened up about fan expectations.

The Australian admits that supporters can get very excited during the transfer window.

With rumors circulating about Spurs’ involvement in the transfer market, Postecoglou hopes that fans can remain calm and patient.

He stated: “As you say, at this time of year it’s pretty hard for supporters because they don’t have all the information and it’s fair to say there’s plenty of misinformation out there.

“We’re working hard to bring players in and it’s a process that you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we set out to do, that’s still the plan and you have to stay disciplined with that.

“Sometimes the timings don’t work out and it doesn’t happen as quickly as you want and you don’t get them (players) in at the right time but I think it’s really important you stay disciplined and not run off and chase other things.

“So, what we started with at the start of summer are still there, and I wouldn’t want to put timelines on it. A lot of that is out of our control and we just need to be patient. From where I sit at the moment we’re still in that phase where what we identified is still what we’re after.”