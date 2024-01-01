Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer

Fulham sign midfielder on free transfer after being released from Tottenham

Fulham sign midfielder on free transfer after being released from Tottenham
Fulham sign midfielder on free transfer after being released from Tottenham
Fulham sign midfielder on free transfer after being released from TottenhamAction Plus
Fulham have agreed a deal to bring Ryan Sessegnon back to the club after he was let go by Tottenham this summer after what was an injury filled 5 years at the club.

Sessegnon left Fulham in 2019 for £25M and has now returned after his Tottenham career was filled with injuries which left him on the sidelines for the majority of his time at the club. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fulham have saw off competition from Crystal Palace to sign the 24-year-old who has scored 25 goals in 120 games for the Cottagers. 

The midfielder managed just 57 appearances at Spurs and just played just 7 minutes last season in a cameo against Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup. He will be hoping to revive his career at Fulham over the next season. 

He became the first person from outside the Premier League to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year after he played a key role as they won promotion from the Championship in 2017-18. 

Mentions
FA CupSessegnon RyanFulhamTottenhamCrystal PalaceBurnleyPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sessegnon training with Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace move for free agent Sessegnon
West Ham make offer to Sessegnon