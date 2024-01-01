Fulham sign midfielder on free transfer after being released from Tottenham

Fulham have agreed a deal to bring Ryan Sessegnon back to the club after he was let go by Tottenham this summer after what was an injury filled 5 years at the club.

Sessegnon left Fulham in 2019 for £25M and has now returned after his Tottenham career was filled with injuries which left him on the sidelines for the majority of his time at the club.

Fulham have saw off competition from Crystal Palace to sign the 24-year-old who has scored 25 goals in 120 games for the Cottagers.

The midfielder managed just 57 appearances at Spurs and just played just 7 minutes last season in a cameo against Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup. He will be hoping to revive his career at Fulham over the next season.

He became the first person from outside the Premier League to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year after he played a key role as they won promotion from the Championship in 2017-18.