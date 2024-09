Postecoglou plays down Son change in Spurs Euro win

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has played down Heung-min Son's substitution in last night's Europa League win against Qarabag.

Son came off in the second-half of the 3-0 victory.

Postecoglou insists the club captain was simply suffering from fatigue.

"I haven't spoken to him," Postecoglou said of Son. "He said he felt a bit tired but I haven't spoken to him or medicals yet."

Spurs meet Manchester United on Sunday.