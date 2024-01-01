Qarabag furious with London traffic after Spurs defeat

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov slammed London's traffic after their Europa League defeat at Tottenham.

Qarabag arrived at the stadium just 15 minutes before kickoff due to the traffic chaos.

Gurbanov said: "Imagine being caught in traffic for more than two and a half hours. I cannot just make excuses for this; it shouldn’t have happened and there were no police to escort us.

"It had a big impact on our footballers, but it doesn't take away from our opponent. They are a good team and we don't turn a blind eye to that.

"As soon as we arrived, we were told to start in 40 minutes and we were not as ready or prepared as we should have been. These things shouldn’t happen."