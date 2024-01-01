Spurs boss Postecoglou pleased to defeat Qarabag with ten men

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou expressed satisfaction with the team's adherence to their playing principles.

The Premier League club were reduced to 10 players just seven minutes into the UEFA Europa League group stage opener against Qarabag.

Despite the early setback, the team's commitment to their style of play remained unwavering, and they earned a 3-0 win.

Speaking post-game, Postecoglou said: “Not happy with the start, we were just really sloppy and passive in that opening seven or eight minutes leading up to Radu getting the red card.

“I don’t know if it was the delay in kick-off that affected us, but we wanted to start with high tempo, high intensity, our football, and that’s what happened, we paid the price.

“It was a good response, we had to work hard for the victory, but the most important thing, especially in Europe, is that you have to win your home games. Every away game is tricky. To do it with 10 men for literally 90 minutes, credit to the boys.”