Postecoglou on his uncertain future at Tottenham: I haven't got here by accident!

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has opened up about his future at the club as many predict he will step down as head coach.

Reports state that the Tottenham hierarchy has decided to end Postecoglou’s reign in North London, just over a week after he delivered their first trophy in 17 years in what has been a mixed season for the North London side. Brentford boss Thomas Frank, as well as a host of other managers have been linked with taking over from Postecoglou who has spoken in to ABC News for Australian Story's 'Game of his Life.’

He explained that when he is under pressure, that is when he is at his best which explains why his side defeated Manchester United at the height of reports stating that he would be sacked the next day.

"It's when I'm at my best because I like pushing through that stuff. It's an opportunity to convince more that I haven't got here by accident," he said.

He also spoke on the Premier League and why he believes it was always his destiny to manage a top English side since he got into management.

"When I was lying in my bed as a nine or 10-year-old, what were the visions I was having? The Premier League was it for me. It was where I wanted to see myself one day. That was the dream for sure," he said.

Chairman Daniel Levy is expected to make a decision this week on the 59-year-old manager who brought a trophy home in his second season. He revealed what that trophy means to a side who are often mocked for not lifting silverware and how his mission when he arrived in London was to secure a trophy that can sit proudly in the cabinet.

"I had no doubt that for me the mission when I joined the football club was to win a trophy," said the 59-year-old. "It became 'well we've got this opportunity in Europe, what do we do about that?'. Making the final was I guess, for me anyway, a real vindication of the road we had taken. A final, a final of a significant tournament. An opportunity to create history.

"We're talking about a club who had lost three finals in the last 17 years and had made eight or nine semi-finals. That's not a great record in big games, so there were a lot of nervous people around the club, trust me, who were fearing the worst. Probably our supporters as well.

"Two Premier League teams playing together in a European final, it doesn't get any bigger than that I don't think. This was the one game on the planet that night. You know the whole world is watching."