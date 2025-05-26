Postecoglou says Tottenham must change their transfer strategy ahead of UCL campaign

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has opened up about the club's transfer policy and how they must adapt to the Champions League.

Postecoglou has urged Tottenham’s hierarchy to sign players with “experience” in the summer transfer window rather than young players for the future. Spurs signed three teenagers in Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert in summer 2024 which although great for the future did not help their dire Premier League campaign which saw them lose 22 games.

Luka Vuskovic, 18, will join the club this summer and Postecoglou revealed that older, more veteran players must be brought in, especially with the Champions League on the horizon.

"If we do some good business in the transfer market, obviously brings some experience in, I'm not talking about age, I'm talking about players who have played at this level and can help the team, then I've got no doubt we can make the impact we want," he said.

"Not just us but any club that gets into the Champions League, I think understands that. It's the most elite competition in Europe and it's a great demand.

"So I think every club that gets into the Champions League sees it as an opportunity to strengthen with experience is the right word, but players who have played at that level, who are going to be comfortable at that level, not players who are stepping up to that level. That's the difference.”

Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy is reportedly making a decision on Postecoglou’s future after their Europa League final victory over Manchester United. If the Spurs head coach does stay there will be a very busy summer ahead as Tottenham look to bring in assets who can help them perform on all fronts next season to secure European football once more.