Brentford boss Frank holds talks with Tottenham
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is in contact with Tottenham.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is yet to settle on a decision regarding the future of manager Ange Postecoglou after winning the Europa League a fortnight ago.
Foot Mercato says Spurs are considering their options and contact has been made with Frank.
Frank has held talks with Tottenham about the project and a couple of transfer targets.
Levy has several candidates on his list – but Frank is high on it.
Frank's contract with Brentford extends to the summer of 2027. He has been with the Bees since 2018.