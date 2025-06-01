Brentford boss Frank holds talks with Tottenham

Tribal Football
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is in contact with Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is yet to settle on a decision regarding the future of manager Ange Postecoglou after winning the Europa League a fortnight ago.

Foot Mercato says Spurs are considering their options and contact has been made with Frank.

Frank has held talks with Tottenham about the project and a couple of transfer targets.

Levy has several candidates on his list – but Frank is high on it.

Frank's contract with Brentford extends to the summer of 2027. He has been with the Bees since 2018.

