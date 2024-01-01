DONE DEAL: Leicester close signing of Spurs midfielder Skipp

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Leicester close signing of Spurs midfielder SkippAction Plus
Leicester have signed midfielder Oliver Skipp on a permanent basis from Tottenham.

Skipp, who did not line up for his new club against Spurs on Monday night, has departed his boyhood team.

The midfielder came through the Spurs academy and played 77 times for the club in the Premier League.

"I'm really excited to sign. I've got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players." Skipp said.

"I'm sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game. You look around the squad and there's lots of exciting players who have played in the Premier League and I’m really excited to see what this group can achieve."

Leicester managed a 1-1 draw against Spurs on the opening matchday of the Premier League season.

