Postecoglou draws positives from Spurs defeat at Aston Villa

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou drew positives from defeat at Aston Villa on Friday night.

Postecoglou rested many of his senior players with an eye on Wednesday night's Europa League final.

He said after the 2-0 loss: "I thought up until they scored the boys had worked hard, they were really disciplined and organised. We didn't really let them create too many clear openings.

"We had our moments as well, going the other way, but once they scored we lost a little bit of belief. We got a little bit fatigued. A lot of those guys haven't played a lot and we looked like we were fatiguing and then the game just got away from us.

"I think from my perspective, at least different to the Palace game, I felt that the lads worked hard and competed and at least made it difficult for the opposition. So from that perspective I thought that was more important for me than the individual context.

"It was good to get some match minutes into players like Sonny (Heung-min Son) and Wilson (Odebert) and a lot of these guys haven't played a lot this year, so just to get them through another game was important."

Odobert a positive

Postecoglou was particularly happy with Odobert playing through the middle on the night.

He also said: "I thought Wilson was good. The issue with Wilson is he has just missed so much of the season. You can see he lacks match sharpness but he is an intelligent player. Now I thought at times tonight, in tight areas he found his way forward and a couple of things didn’t fall his way.

"He was unlucky with his finish which I thought was an outstanding finish but it fell straight at Emi Martinez. I think with Wilson, at least we have got him some significant minutes again. With the way we are in that midfield area, he might be one we need to rely come Wednesday so it’s good for him to play."