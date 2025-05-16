Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu shares Pape Sarr injury update

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu has admitted he doesn't know how serious the injury Pape Sarr picked up in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa is.

Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara both scored to secure a crucial three points for Aston Villa and inflict the 21st Premier League defeat of the season upon Tottenham.

Sarr, 22, was replaced by Yves Bissouma in the 53rd minute after he appeared to have some discomfort with his back.

Speaking to the press after the game, Postecoglu admitted he’s not sure how long the midfielder will be out.

“Pape just felt something in his back.” He said.

“We took him off as a bit of a precaution. I don’t think it’s anything too significant speaking to him afterwards, he just felt something in his back.”