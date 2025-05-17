Tribal Football
Emery left delighted with Villa victory over Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left delighted with his players after their defeat of Tottenham on Friday night.

Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara struck the goals for Villa on the night.

“I’m very grateful for the supporters,” Emery said.

“Here, we are feeling strong and we’re feeling comfortable. We only lost one match here in the Premier League, the first match against Arsenal.

“Progressively we were getting better. Of course, we drew some matches in the way and now we are missing some points from those moments, but we have to accept it.

“We have to accept the 37 matches we’ve played being consistent, more or less, and getting the moment we are in now, feeling good and in our best moment."

 

 

Champions League still alive

The win keeps Villa's top five chances and Champions League qualification alive.

Emery also said: “We’re achieving the challenges we are facing. We enjoyed in the FA Cup and in Carabao Cup, but mostly our moment in the Champions League.

“The Premier League is the most important competition we are facing because through it we are getting again our main objective, and the objective is to be in Europe.

“We are in Europe next year but we are in the running for the Champions League positions, and we can have chances in the last match in Manchester to get it.”

 

