Konsa pleased as Villa defeat Spurs: We all want Champions League football

Konsa delighted as Villa defeat Spurs: We all want Champions League football
Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa was delighted with his goal in victory over Tottenham on Friday night.

The 2-0 win keeps Villa's top five chances and Champions League qualification alive.

“We knew today was a must-win if we want to play Champions League football again,” he said.

“Our focus was on us today. We knew that Tottenham have a final on Wednesday, but we had to be prepared and stay focused and get the win.

“It’s really important for us as players and for the fans. We had a taste of it this season, getting to the quarters.

“As players, it’s a competition you want to play in, and it’s the main goal for us going into the last game.”

