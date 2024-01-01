Postecoglou admits Kulusevski has evolved this season at Tottenham

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is happy with how Dejan Kulusevski is performing this season.

The winger has been played in a few different roles, while he has also taken on more defensive responsibilities.

Kulusevski played a key role in the team’s 4-1 win over West Ham United at the weekend.

“Today he had to show some other facets of the game, some defensive work, which I thought he did well,” Postecoglou said of Kulusevski.

“The evolution of Deki as a player (means) that (midfield) is now his role not just for us but for the national team too”, Postecoglou added.

“He's got this ability to get out of tight spaces and he's a really strong runner. He is relentless in his running capacity.”