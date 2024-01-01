Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision

Postecoglou admits Kulusevski has evolved this season at Tottenham

Postecoglou admits Kulusevski has evolved this season at Tottenham
Postecoglou admits Kulusevski has evolved this season at TottenhamAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is happy with how Dejan Kulusevski is performing this season. 

The winger has been played in a few different roles, while he has also taken on more defensive responsibilities. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kulusevski played a key role in the team’s 4-1 win over West Ham United at the weekend. 

“Today he had to show some other facets of the game, some defensive work, which I thought he did well,” Postecoglou said of Kulusevski. 

“The evolution of Deki as a player (means) that (midfield) is now his role not just for us but for the national team too”, Postecoglou added.  

“He's got this ability to get out of tight spaces and he's a really strong runner. He is relentless in his running capacity.” 

Mentions
Kulusevski DejanTottenhamWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Cascarino on Maddison: Starting place for Spurs no longer guaranteed
Soucek on West Ham defeat to Tottenham: It’s very frustrating and we're all angry
West Ham boss Lopetegui admits his English contributed to Spurs thrashing