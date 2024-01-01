West Ham boss Lopetegui admits his English contributed to Spurs thrashing

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admits his English may've let him down in defeat at Tottenham yesterday.

The Hammers were thrashed 4-1 at Spurs, with three goals conceded after halftime.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the second-half, Lopetegui said: “For sure, we are concerned about this. This is what a coach should be concerned about, and today has been a bad thing.

“It’s one thing that we can improve. Despite the fact we are playing maybe one of the best teams in the Premier League in the attacking phase, I think that we can do better in the defensive phase. We have to do better.

“Maybe I have to improve, too, my translation with my players, for sure.”