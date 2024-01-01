Soucek on West Ham defeat to Tottenham: “It’s very frustrating and we're all angry”

West Ham United midfielder Tomáš Souček has spoken on the team's frustration after their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Czech Republic international says the whole squad is looking to bounce back after they took the lead, but collapsed to a 4-1 defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Irons have won just twice this season against newly promoted Ipswich Town and relegation fighting Crystal Palace. Soucek spoke on the frustrating defeat at Tottenham and the squad’s mentality after the game.

“It’s very frustrating, and we’re all angry,” he explained. “We said (in the dressing room) that this cannot happen because it’s a derby for us, for the fans, and it’s a massive game. We lost the game with a big difference in the scoreline, so we’re very sad. We also said this is only one result, and we have the whole week to overcome this setback and make sure we’re ready for the game against Manchester United next week.

“They made a substitution (at half-time, bringing on Pape Sarr for James Maddison), but we still wanted to play in the same way, and we knew that we created a few chances before half time and were also winning one-nil at one point. We went in with a draw at half time, but in the second half we were not good enough for an eight-minute spell and conceded three goals in that space of time. That killed the game. We spoke about mentality after the game and if we concede a goal that we can’t concede again like we did today.”

The 29-year-old opened up on how the Hammers need to rebuild confidence over the next week as they rest and prepare for a huge clash against a Manchester United side who look to be back in form after an impressive win against Brentford.

“When we were losing 2-1, we wanted to get points from this game, but they were attacking us a lot and scored two more goals, which was very frustrating. We couldn’t manage it well, and, in the end, it was 4-1 because of the second half performance. We didn’t deserve any points today.

“The last game was perfect as we won 4-1 (against Ipswich Town), but we’ve come back from international duty and got smashed, so we have to keep balanced and make up for it at home. We have to replicate how we played in the last game (against Ipswich) and forget today. We have to be ready because this was a very bad day.”