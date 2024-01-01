Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou admits he is under pressure this season.

The Australian has seen his side win only one from four matches in the league so far.

While they scraped through in the Carabao Cup in midweek against Coventry City, Postecoglou knows they must start winning more regularly.

He told reporters: “It doesn’t change. It is the same whether you win the first four. I hate to think people go into this game thinking you could lose it. You try to win every game.

“We are at home. We have also played well in those first four games. That’s the first thing. We need to perform as we have been. As I said in the league, performances have been really consistent in terms of dominating games but we haven’t really got a reward for our dominance and that’s the area we are kind of still trying to focus on in that front third to make sure we get rewards for our good play.”

On the coming weeks, he added: “I think that is going to be our period probably until the end of January so we kind of planned for that. This is probably the shortest in terms of turn around because it is a Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday.

“Most of the others are Sunday, Thursday, Sunday for the most part. Probably a day less in this little three game stretch. The good thing is we got some game time into some guys on Wednesday night who hadn't played for quite a while.

“They are ready and should be available if we require them. That’s going to be key for us, the ability to bring guys in who are fresh but also have played recently.