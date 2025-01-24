Tribal Football
Postecoglou accepts that Tottenham desperately need new signings this winter
Postecoglou accepts that Tottenham desperately need new signings this winter
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has emphasized the urgent need for new signings in the final days of the January transfer window.  

Spurs are grappling with a severe injury crisis, with key players like Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Djed Spence absent.  

Additionally, eight other players, including star striker Dominic Solanke, are on the treatment table.  

This situation has left Tottenham struggling, having lost seven of their last nine Premier League games.  

Postecoglou is hopeful that reinforcements will arrive to help the depleted squad. 

Postecoglou told reporters: "There's still no doubt we need to help these players.  

“We've still got some significant games before we get these (injured) players back." 

