Tottenham want to sign two players for Postecoglou before the end of the transfer window

Tottenham are working hard to make two new signings for manager Ange Postecoglou.

The North London club want to bring in two players before the end of the January transfer window.

Given their injury crisis, Spurs know they have to spend to ensure their season does not fall apart completely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are trying to secure a defender and a forward.

Bournemouth defender Iliya Zabarnyi and Nice attacker Evann Guessand are two possible targets.

Whether they can get either deal over the line in the remaining days of the window is not clear.