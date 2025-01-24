Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits Solanke avoiding surgery, but...

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits Solanke avoiding surgery, but...
Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits Solanke avoiding surgery, but...Tribalfootball
Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou provided an update on Dom Solanke's injury situation. 

Speaking after their 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League, Postecoglou explained the circumstances of Solanke's knee injury and the expected recovery timeline. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He expressed hope that the injury is not too serious but acknowledged that Solanke will be out for a few weeks.

"With Dom (Solanke) the information now is around the six week mark with him," he said to SPURSPLAY

"No surgery but we're looking around six weeks. It might be quicker but we'll see."

He then added: “It was just one of those things. It wasn't like it was even a challenge. It was just him trying to shoot and twisting his knee. It's just one of those things that, unfortunately, we're going through at the moment."

"We'll get the full extent of it. We're hoping that it is not too serious, but it will certainly keep him out for a few weeks."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolanke DominicTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou highlights Maddison for win at Hoffenheim
Spurs hold on to nervy win against Hoffenheim to boost Europa League hopes
Tottenham want to sign two players for Postecoglou before the end of the transfer window