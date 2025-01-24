Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits Solanke avoiding surgery, but...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou provided an update on Dom Solanke's injury situation.

Speaking after their 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League, Postecoglou explained the circumstances of Solanke's knee injury and the expected recovery timeline.

He expressed hope that the injury is not too serious but acknowledged that Solanke will be out for a few weeks.

"With Dom (Solanke) the information now is around the six week mark with him," he said to SPURSPLAY.

"No surgery but we're looking around six weeks. It might be quicker but we'll see."

He then added: “It was just one of those things. It wasn't like it was even a challenge. It was just him trying to shoot and twisting his knee. It's just one of those things that, unfortunately, we're going through at the moment."

