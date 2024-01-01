Tribal Football
Chelsea identify Olise alternative
Chelsea are set to fight it out with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Porto star Pepe.

The forward has a massive £75 million release clause, while he has three years remaining on his contract.

The issue, per O Jogo, is that Barca do not have the funds to pay such a high price.

While Atleti have gone and spent such sums on players in the past, they may also be reluctant.

As a result, Chelsea may have a clear chance to secure Pepe if they pay his release clause.

Whether they do so is unclear, as the club are also chasing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

