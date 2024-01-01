Mount set to miss Porto clash for Man Utd

Tribal Football
Mount set to miss Porto clash after Tottenham injury
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is a doubt for their upcoming game.

Mount may not play in this week’s Europa League clash against Porto because of a knock to the head.

Mount sustained the injury during a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

He wrote on social media post-game: “I’m all good, just a scratch. Thanks for all the messages.”

Per Manchester Evening News, United are not going to take huge risks with Mount.

He did pass his concussion testing, but may be on the bench or rested for this game.

