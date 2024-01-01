De Boer slams Man Utd striker Zirkzee over "nightmare" performance

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee's performance in the match against Tottenham has attracted criticism.

The Dutch forward is being labeled as a "champion of losing the ball" by pundits.

Frank de Boer expressed a harsh critique of Zirkzee's gameplay after the 3-0 loss.

De Boer told Viaplay: "Look at Joshua Zirkzee. He was having a nightmare. He was absolutely shocking.

"How many times does he make the wrong choices on the pitch?

"Okay, he did have one shot at goal and the keeper saved it. But all in all he was champion in losing the ball.

"During the warm-up before the game, I was watching him and he was shooting on goal but he was blasting it anywhere but on target.

"Honestly, he did not hit the target once in the warm-up. That was terrible.

"When you are a good striker, you don’t have to blast every ball, you have to make sure your shots are in the corner.

"During the game Marcus Rashford tried to shoot like that. Zirkzee never did."