Man City veteran Gundogan contacted by Galatasaray

Carlos Volcano
Manchester City veteran Ilkay Gundogan is warming to a move to Galatasaray.

Gala have made contact with the former Germany international and been encouraged by the feedback.

The Guardian says while City manager Pep Guardiola would like the midfielder to stay, he won't stand in his way should Gundogan wish to move to Istanbul this summer.

With Rodri now back in action, playing opportunities will be limited for Gundogan.

The veteran saw a 12-month option triggered at the end of last season, but City are said to be willing to grant Gundogan a free transfer should he wish to leave.

