Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
LaLiga promotion playoff: Real Oviedo host Mirandes in all-or-nothing showdown
Arsenal eyes surprise Premier League star to replace Partey

Timber confident Arsenal set for "busy" summer market

Paul Vegas
Timber confident Arsenal set for "busy" summer market
Timber confident Arsenal set for "busy" summer marketAction Plus
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber expects an exciting summer market for the club.

The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and are also pursuing a new centre-forward addition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal," the Dutch defender told podcast Matchday.

"I think we will get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point we almost had no players left.

"So for the depth of the players they definitely want to get players."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTimber JurrienArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea considering the sale of Madueke to Arsenal as Arteta bolsters attack
Arsenal 'monitoring' Chelsea winger Noni Madueke
Arsenal to pay ABOVE Martin Zubimendi release clause