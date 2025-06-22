Timber confident Arsenal set for "busy" summer market

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber expects an exciting summer market for the club.

The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and are also pursuing a new centre-forward addition.

"It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal," the Dutch defender told podcast Matchday.

"I think we will get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point we almost had no players left.

"So for the depth of the players they definitely want to get players."