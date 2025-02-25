Points penalty likely for Man City if guilty of FFP breach

Manchester City could face relegation if found guilty of breaching financial regulations, with their long-running battle nearing a verdict.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged earlier this month that the club is preparing for a decisive ruling, which could see them made an example of.

While severe punishment is expected, reports suggest City would not be barred from entering the EFL, regardless of which division they land in.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC’s Football on Trial podcast that a points deduction is the most likely outcome.

However, City could be hit with a penalty six times worse than Everton’s, who were previously docked for breaking the Premier League’s spending rules.