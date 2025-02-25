Tribal Football
Most Read
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
AC Milan management choose to sell THREE of Scudetto-winning team

Points penalty likely for Man City if guilty of FFP breach

Ansser Sadiq
Points penalty likely for Man City if guilty of FFP breach
Points penalty likely for Man City if guilty of FFP breachAction Plus
Manchester City could face relegation if found guilty of breaching financial regulations, with their long-running battle nearing a verdict.

Pep Guardiola acknowledged earlier this month that the club is preparing for a decisive ruling, which could see them made an example of.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While severe punishment is expected, reports suggest City would not be barred from entering the EFL, regardless of which division they land in.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told BBC’s Football on Trial podcast that a points deduction is the most likely outcome.

However, City could be hit with a penalty six times worse than Everton’s, who were previously docked for breaking the Premier League’s spending rules.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Mac Allister on Liverpool's midfield: We are complementing each other really well
Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario reveals he has had a second ankle surgery after major setback