Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario reveals he has had a second ankle surgery after major setback

Shot stopper Guglielmo Vicario has admitted he suffered a setback during his recovery, leading to a second ankle surgery.

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in Tottenham’s 4-0 win at Man City in November but was ruled out after fracturing his right ankle in that game.

Opening up about his journey back to fitness, the 28-year-old revealed he had to overcome another setback in December.

Speaking about his ankle in late December for a documentary, he said: "Something has happened, it does not look right today. I need to speak to the doctor and see."

He went on to say: "So, this one has been a tricky one. There was a stitch on the ankle, a dissolvable one that my body didn't dissolve. I went to the hospital and we had this small surgery in the theatre again, second time in the last seven weeks.

"It has been a very tough, tough day because suddenly from being the best day in the last two months, it has become the worst day. So, it's all part of the process.

"Sometimes you can have small setbacks that didn't depend on you, but it is what it is. So just looking forward, confident to be back in training."