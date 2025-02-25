Echeverri in line for Man City debut

Claudio Echeverri could make his Manchester City debut this weekend against Plymouth, per the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old midfielder arrived in Manchester after completing his move from River Plate.

He trained with Argentina at the U20 South American Championships before finally joining City.

Echeverri will train with his new teammates on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

City will assess his level before deciding if he stays or goes out on loan next season.

Pep Guardiola may include him in the squad for the Club World Cup in June.