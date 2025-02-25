Tribal Football
Most Read
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reaches terms with Flamengo, but family favour...

Echeverri in line for Man City debut

Ansser Sadiq
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Echeverri in line for Man City debutAction Plus
Claudio Echeverri could make his Manchester City debut this weekend against Plymouth, per the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old midfielder arrived in Manchester after completing his move from River Plate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He trained with Argentina at the U20 South American Championships before finally joining City.

Echeverri will train with his new teammates on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

City will assess his level before deciding if he stays or goes out on loan next season.

Pep Guardiola may include him in the squad for the Club World Cup in June.

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueEcheverri ClaudioManchester CityPlymouth
Related Articles
Former Man Utd boss Ten Hag: If there’s one thing I miss, it’s Old Trafford
McCarthy: Man Utd players could hear Man City squad discussing holiday plans before FA Cup final
Varane reveals he was exiled at Man Utd by Ten Hag after revealing "some truths"