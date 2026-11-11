Pochettino once stopped Shaw from eating pizza as he prepares to manage defender once more

Mauricio Pochettino once stopped defender Luke Shaw from his bad eating habits at Southampton.

The 54-year-old former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, who recently signed a contract extension to remain the USA's head coach, is set to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

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A meeting over Carrick's future is due to take place between chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday.

Reports state Carrick is set to depart and Pochettino will step in before the clash against Liverpool next weekend, a game which, if won, could launch the side out of the relegation zone.

As Pochettino prepares to take over, Luke Shaw will be eager to see if his eating habits may be affected once again.

This comes as, during his 16-month spell in charge of Southampton, Pochettino famously stopped Shaw eating pizza.

The story came about as Gary Neville asked if the story was true on The Overlap, suggesting that Shaw was not sticking to a strict diet.

“Was it true that when you was at Southampton like with Luke Shaw, that you used to go round to his house because he was eating pizzas and you used to make the players eat the right foods all the time? Is that true about the Luke Shaw story or is that a myth?”

Pochettino replied: "Yes. It’s like another thing that makes us proud because OK, you asked two questions yes.”

Keane joked: "I think he's still eating pizzas by the way. You stopped him in Southampton and now he's eating them in Manchester."

At the time, Shaw was a teenager, breaking into the first team at just 17. With Pochettino set to take over, it will be interesting to see how Shaw's eating habits change if he is still straying from healthy eating habits.