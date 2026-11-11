Who will Pochettino bring with him to Man Utd? Four key staff who follow him everywhere

Manchester United have opened talks with US head coach Mauricio Pochettino who is set to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick reported to United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning as reports state his future with the Red Devils is over after meetings at the top of the club.

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Pochettino, the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss, is reportedly ready to make his Premier League return and to step into the United role, which has proven impossible for several coaches.

With fans ready to hear the news that Carrick has departed, Pochettino will be eager to alert his team of coaching staff who have followed him throughout much of his managerial career, from Espanyol to Southampton, Tottenham, PSG, Chelsea and now the US national team.

This includes first Assistant Coach Jesus Pérez, who joined Pochettino at Espanyol in 2010 as an analyst before becoming his assistant.

Assistant Coach Miguel 'Miki' D'Agostino, a former teammate of Pochettino at Newell's Old Boys in Argentina and a coach who joined Pochettino at Espanyol.

Goalkeeping Coach Toni Jimenez and Sports Scientist Sebastiano Pochettino, who is his son, will also be on their way to United if the news is confirmed.

Pochettino is understood to be ready if United ultimately decide to make a change at head coach, a choice that is said to be very likely.

The Argentine has taken charge of 296 top-flight matches across two spells in England, winning 150 and losing 74. With he and his staff set to make their way to United, fans will be keen to see what changes he makes to the club who are a sinking ship at the moment.