Manchester United have confirmed the exits of five members of the club's coaching staff to make way for Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Manchester United as the Pochettino era gets underway with the club currently in a relegation scrap.

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Michael Carrick was sacked just under a week ago, and now United have confirmed that his backroom staff have followed him out the door.

Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, Steve Holland, Craig Mawson and Jonathan Woodgate have all departed as part of the overhaul.

Pochettino now has free reign to bring in his own staff, as he has done throughout his career.

Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, and goalkeeper coach Antonio Jimenez have joined, while son Sebastiano is expected to work alongside strength and conditioning coach Silvia Tuya, United’s first female coach on the men’s team.