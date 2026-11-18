'Give me time' - Pochettino responds to jibe as he takes over at Manchester United

New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino believes he's the man to return the club back to their glory days.

The 54-year-old is the latest head coach tasked with bringing Manchester United back to the glory days of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

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Pochettino arrived at Carrington, the club’s training ground, on Wednesday, the day after guiding the USMNT to a comfortable 2-0 win over Haiti.

After the game, Pochettino was told by former USA and Manchester City midfielder DaMarcus Beasley that, "Manchester is blue, it always be blue".

To which he responded: "You will see. Give me time.

"The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time, it's adrenaline you want to feel. We need to add our common sense.

"We know the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United, the fan base is amazing.

"The mentality is to learn from everyone. You need to have an open mind because I think the players can teach us every day, we are a much better coaching staff now.

"Football is about attitude, and it's about the approach. It's about connection, feelings and communication."

United have now posted a video of the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss’ arrival, in which he said: "I'm very excited to be here. It's an honour, it's a privilege, to be in this amazing club. I'm looking forward to starting work."

Pochettino will have to hit the ground running with United currently down in 18th ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday (November 22).