Mauricio Pochettino has arrived in Manchester with a rescue job ahead of him, but his first priority at Old Trafford will be establishing how much of the current squad can help him turn around their season.

The Argentine is settling into his new surroundings and will begin working with the players on Thursday, ahead of a major test for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

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Sources tell Flashscore that Pochettino will be given time to make his own assessments of the squad before United finalise their January transfer plans, with funds available to strengthen areas he identifies as needing improvement.

He has ten matches between now and the opening of the January window to establish his preferred approach and influence the club's recruitment strategy.

United are in the relegation zone as he takes charge, making the immediate challenge considerable. The ambition is to salvage the season and climb into a European qualification position, but there is significant ground to make up.

While identifying potential targets is an important part of the process, there is also an expectation that Pochettino could change the outlook of certain players who have struggled to establish themselves under previous management.

Joshua Zirkzee is among the most important cases. His future has been a subject of uncertainty for some time, but Pochettino's arrival gives the Dutchman a fresh opportunity to demonstrate that he can have a role to play.

Patrick Dorgu is another who will come under assessment. The full-back has yet to deliver consistently on the expectations that accompanied his arrival and has also struggled with hamstring problems this season. However, Pochettino may see potential to get considerably more out of him.

Those decisions could have a direct impact on United's plans in two positions previously considered priorities for January, with both a striker and a full-back on the recruitment agenda.

Benjamin Sesko remains the club's leading centre-forward, but his recovery from injury is not expected to bring him back until around the end of January at the earliest. Pochettino will also want to understand Marcus Rashford's ambitions and motivation, although the forward is currently sidelined.

The next ten games should therefore provide Pochettino with a clearer picture of what needs to change immediately, what can be improved internally and where United must invest to give themselves a chance of rescuing their season.