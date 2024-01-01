Pochettino delighted being confirmed USA coach

United States Men’s National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to bring glory to the nation.

The Argentine has taken over the USMNT from Gregg Berhalter after a disastrous Copa America.

Former Chelsea manager Pochettino has coached some of Europe's biggest clubs, but knows this job may be the biggest challenge of his career.

“The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me, it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” said Pochettino this week.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me.

“The opportunity to lead the US Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”