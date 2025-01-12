Plymouth caretaker boss Nancekivell "proud of everybody" after FA Cup win at Brentford

Plymouth caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell was happy for the players after their shock FA Cup win against Brentford.

Nancekivell will become a member of new manager Miron Muslic's staff, with the Austrian restricted to a watching brief on Saturday.

Morgan Whittaker struck late for Argyle's 1-0 win.

"The plan this week was to be organised, to be in our shape, to come to a Premier League team and make it as difficult as we could for them and to have a bit of quality on the ball," said Nancekivell.

"If we continue performances like that there's no reason why we can't accomplish staying in the league.

"I am proud of everybody, and I'm pleased for the supporters. It's a big day for us. The FA Cup brings that romance and we've put a little bit of history in it by getting the win."