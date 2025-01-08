Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Brentford trigger option in Peart-Harris contract

Paul Vegas
Brentford trigger option in Peart-Harris contract
Brentford trigger option in Peart-Harris contractAction Plus
Brentford have triggered the option in Myles Peart-Harris' contract.

The midfielder is currently on-loan this season with Swansea City in the Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Peart-Harris has now seen his deal extended to 2026, when his previous agreement had been due to expire in June.

After coming through the system at Chelsea, he signed for Brentford on a four-year contract in 2021.

Now 22, Peart-Harris has scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for the Swans so far this season. 

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeaguePeart-Harris MylesBrentfordSwanseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace, Ipswich willing to go higher for Liverpool attacker Doak
Palace prepare move for Millwall youngster Esse
Liverpool's Koumas wanted by several Championship sides this winter