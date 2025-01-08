Brentford trigger option in Peart-Harris contract

Brentford have triggered the option in Myles Peart-Harris' contract.

The midfielder is currently on-loan this season with Swansea City in the Championship.

Peart-Harris has now seen his deal extended to 2026, when his previous agreement had been due to expire in June.

After coming through the system at Chelsea, he signed for Brentford on a four-year contract in 2021.

Now 22, Peart-Harris has scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for the Swans so far this season.