Brentford boss Frank: Henry will start against Plymouth
Henry hasn't been since September after suffering a knee injury.
“Rico will be involved in the game tomorrow; not only will he be involved, he will start,” said Frank.
“That’s a big boost for him, us and the fans. He has been good in training; very aggressive as he always is.
“He played an in-house game and also a friendly with the B team.
“In general, he’s looked good and ready to start. If he wasn’t good enough, we wouldn’t start him.”
The Bees boss added: “Rico is the only player that was here when I came more than eight years ago, so it’s a good journey and story we have together.
“It’s the first game, and we need to remember that when players have been out for more than a year, it takes time to get back to a consistent high level in games.
“You only get there by training consistently and playing some minutes, so it’s good to have him back and I want to take it one step at a time.”