Brentford boss Frank: Henry will start against Plymouth

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Rico Henry will start today against FA Cup Third Round opponents Plymouth Argyle.

Henry hasn't been since September after suffering a knee injury.

“Rico will be involved in the game tomorrow; not only will he be involved, he will start,” said Frank.

“That’s a big boost for him, us and the fans. He has been good in training; very aggressive as he always is.

“He played an in-house game and also a friendly with the B team.

“In general, he’s looked good and ready to start. If he wasn’t good enough, we wouldn’t start him.”

The Bees boss added: “Rico is the only player that was here when I came more than eight years ago, so it’s a good journey and story we have together.

“It’s the first game, and we need to remember that when players have been out for more than a year, it takes time to get back to a consistent high level in games.

“You only get there by training consistently and playing some minutes, so it’s good to have him back and I want to take it one step at a time.”

