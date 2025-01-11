Brentford boss Frank: Henry will start against Plymouth

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Rico Henry will start today against FA Cup Third Round opponents Plymouth Argyle.

Henry hasn't been since September after suffering a knee injury.

“Rico will be involved in the game tomorrow; not only will he be involved, he will start,” said Frank.

“That’s a big boost for him, us and the fans. He has been good in training; very aggressive as he always is.

“He played an in-house game and also a friendly with the B team.

“In general, he’s looked good and ready to start. If he wasn’t good enough, we wouldn’t start him.”

The Bees boss added: “Rico is the only player that was here when I came more than eight years ago, so it’s a good journey and story we have together.

“It’s the first game, and we need to remember that when players have been out for more than a year, it takes time to get back to a consistent high level in games.

“You only get there by training consistently and playing some minutes, so it’s good to have him back and I want to take it one step at a time.”