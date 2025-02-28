Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
Rice in angry exchange with Gabriel at end of Arsenal draw

Plymouth boss Muslic excited to face Man City's Guardiola

Ansser Sadiq
Plymouth boss Muslic excited to face Man City's Guardiola
Plymouth boss Muslic excited to face Man City's GuardiolaAction Plus
Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic says facing Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup will be the greatest privilege of his career.

Since replacing Wayne Rooney in January, Muslic has led Argyle to a stunning 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool in the previous round.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Austrian-born Bosnian has also lifted Argyle off the Championship basement, closing the gap to safety to just three points ahead of Tuesday’s crucial clash with Hull City.

"I think he's a giant in our sport, a giant as a coach," Muslic told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think he's one of the most successful coaches in sports history, one of the most successful coaches in football history.

"It's the biggest honour in my life, in my career as a coach, so I'm very much looking forward to shaking his hand and telling him that he's a giant of our sport and a huge, huge role model for every single coach in the world."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepPlymouthManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola eager for Echeverri to settle in quickly at Man City after move from River Plate
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Khusanov for victory over Spurs
Man City boss Guardiola hails his young players for victory over Tottenham