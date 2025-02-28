Plymouth boss Muslic excited to face Man City's Guardiola

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic says facing Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup will be the greatest privilege of his career.

Since replacing Wayne Rooney in January, Muslic has led Argyle to a stunning 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool in the previous round.

The Austrian-born Bosnian has also lifted Argyle off the Championship basement, closing the gap to safety to just three points ahead of Tuesday’s crucial clash with Hull City.

"I think he's a giant in our sport, a giant as a coach," Muslic told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think he's one of the most successful coaches in sports history, one of the most successful coaches in football history.

"It's the biggest honour in my life, in my career as a coach, so I'm very much looking forward to shaking his hand and telling him that he's a giant of our sport and a huge, huge role model for every single coach in the world."