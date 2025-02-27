Guardiola eager for Echeverri to settle in quickly at Man City after move from River Plate

Pep Guardiola is eager for Claudio Echeverri to settle in quickly at Manchester City, with a potential place in the Club World Cup squad on the line.

City secured the Argentine for £12.5m last year before loaning him back to River Plate for the 2024 season, which wrapped up in December.

Advertisement Advertisement

Echeverri then played a key role for Argentina at the U20 South American Championships, finishing second and securing World Cup qualification.

City brought him back into the fold to have him be an option for Guardiola this season.

"He's here soon. He is going to start to train," Guardiola said on Tuesday to reporters.

"Maybe for the end of the season, maybe for the (Club) World Cup and as soon as he arrives he can adapt quick for the future."