Liverpool sending several players on loan as squad breaks up

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot's squad is beginning to break up during their preseason tour.

The Reds are sending several young players on loan deals for the entire campaign.

There may also be a few senior stars who end up departing in the coming weeks.

Per Liverpool Echo, Luke Chambers will be joining Calvin Ramsay at League One side Wigan Athletic on loan.

Teenage midfielder James McConnell, goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga, left-back Owen Beck and utility man Luca Stephenson could all be going out on loan again.

Winger Tom Hill and midfielder Dominic Corness are also heading out on loan, but they did not even make the tour squad.