Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer
Chelsea want to sell injury prone defender in summer sale

Liverpool sending several players on loan as squad breaks up

Liverpool sending several players on loan as squad breaks up
Liverpool sending several players on loan as squad breaks up
Liverpool sending several players on loan as squad breaks upAction Plus
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot's squad is beginning to break up during their preseason tour.

The Reds are sending several young players on loan deals for the entire campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There may also be a few senior stars who end up departing in the coming weeks.

Per Liverpool Echo, Luke Chambers will be joining Calvin Ramsay at League One side Wigan Athletic on loan.

Teenage midfielder James McConnell, goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga, left-back Owen Beck and utility man Luca Stephenson could all be going out on loan again.

Winger Tom Hill and midfielder Dominic Corness are also heading out on loan, but they did not even make the tour squad.

Mentions
League OneChambers LukeDavies HarveyMcConnell JamesPitaluga MarceloRamsay CalvinLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool youngster Ramsay lays out Wigan ambitions
DONE DEAL: Wigan land Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay
Pitaluga returns early to Liverpool from St Pat's Athletic loan