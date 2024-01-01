Pleat: I don't understand why Tottenham did it...

Former Tottenham boss and scout David Pleat feels the club's scouting change occurred under Antonio Conte.

Pleat has left Spurs as scout this year.

In his book, 'Just One More Goal', Pleat recalled of the Conte era: “Every time I went to the training ground there seemed to be more suits, worn by more people with more titles.

“I suggested that everyone wore lanyards with name tags because you were not always sure who you were shaking hands with.

“There were so many scouts, most of them data scouts who never left the office, that if you wanted to bring a boy in for a trial, you had to go through three different people.

“By March 2024, five senior scouts had been released, the most senior of whom was Ian Broomfield, who had been chief scout under Harry Redknapp.

“My feeling has always been that there is no need to fix something that wasn’t broken. It seemed a revolution for revolution’s sake.”