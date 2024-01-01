Staveley ready to make offer to Tottenham

Tribal Football
Former Newcastle managing director Amanda Staveley plans to present Tottenham with an investment offer before Christmas.

Staveley has the backing of Middle Eastern investors to buy into Spurs.

And a source told the Mirror: "Amanda is serious about being involved with Spurs, and is hoping that an initial purchase can be completed within weeks."

Staveley, with husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, helped Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy Newcastle United before eventually stepping away over the summer.

Now the pair are working towards a fresh return to football with Tottenham before the turn of the year.

 

