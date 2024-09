Spurs captain Son OUT of Man Utd trip

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son is out of today's clash at Manchester United.

Son misses the game after being forced off during the Europa League win against Qarabag.

It was suggested he was substituted due to a hamstring injury.

And it's now been confirmed the attacker is out of Tottenham's clash at Old Trafford.

Tottenham are on a run of three successive victories going into today’s clash against United.