Pleat: Tottenham have cut ALL scouts

Former Tottenham and Luton boss David Pleat says he was the last scout at Spurs.

Pleat has revealed Tottenham have dropped all human scouting to turn to data analytics.

 Pleat, 79, told Four Four Two: “I finished at Tottenham recently.

“I was the last scout standing – they’ve gone for data completely now.

“Good luck to them, but there’s a place for scouts.

“A scout can tell you things data can’t: if the boy is popular with his team-mates, how he reacts when he hasn’t got the ball, what he’s like off the field...”

