Pires on Salah's Ballon d'Or absence: It shows some people don’t know much about football

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has not been able to kill speculation about his future.

But the uncertainty is not damaging his form, as he looks back to his very best this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

And one ex-player in former Arsenal winger Robert Pires believes that Salah should have been higher on the Ballon d’Or list.

"Salah was treated unfairly by being left out of the Ballon d’Or list," stated ex-France World Cup winner Pires, per The Mirror.

"It’s a loss for the list, not for Salah. This isn’t the players’ fault, it’s the journalists’ mistake.

“Many great players, like Thierry Henry, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta, never won the award either.

"Salah’s absence from the Ballon d’Or final shortlist shows that some people don’t know much about football."