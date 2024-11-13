Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Ten Hag feud with Man Utd players laid bare
REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal

Pires on Liverpool ace Salah's Ballon d'Or absence: Some people don’t know much about football

Ansser Sadiq
Pires on Salah's Ballon d'Or absence: It shows some people don’t know much about football
Pires on Salah's Ballon d'Or absence: It shows some people don’t know much about footballAction Plus
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has not been able to kill speculation about his future.

But the uncertainty is not damaging his form, as he looks back to his very best this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And one ex-player in former Arsenal winger Robert Pires believes that Salah should have been higher on the Ballon d’Or list.

"Salah was treated unfairly by being left out of the Ballon d’Or list," stated ex-France World Cup winner Pires, per The Mirror. 

"It’s a loss for the list, not for Salah. This isn’t the players’ fault, it’s the journalists’ mistake. 

“Many great players, like Thierry Henry, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta, never won the award either.

"Salah’s absence from the Ballon d’Or final shortlist shows that some people don’t know much about football."

Mentions
Salah MohamedPires RobertLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist
Saudi option looms as Liverpool and Salah "remain far apart"
Liverpool defender Konate: No Saliba grudge