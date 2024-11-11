Liverpool defender Konate: No Saliba grudge

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate insists competition with Arsenal's William Saliba for a place in the France team is good for him.

Konate says Saliba deserves his starting spot for his form over the past year.

He told Canal Football Club: "This is what has been difficult, to’be a starter constantly and not to play a flagship competition for which we’are prepared. It's been hard from’a private and personal point of view.

"But now William Saliba is a friend, is like a brother to me, so when he was starting, I was chatting with him and I told him: 'It is your moment, take it, me I've played a lot of matches.'

"Competition, there is no pity. I am close to him. The performances that he has made at Arsenal in recent times, he deserves it too. I was happy for him. I know the ins and outs of why I have not been starting. I had not played the last months, I lacked rhythm, it was felt at training.

"The coach says that today, there is better than me in this position. It was a great lesson for me. Nothing is ever given in life. You always have to work. It gave me more strength and I am even more determined. I'm here to show what I have always done."