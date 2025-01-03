Arteta on Arsenal's striker situation: Signing somebody not enough, that’s for sure

Arteta on Arsenal's striker situation: Signing somebody is not enough, that’s for sure

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says signing a striker is not enough for his side this January.

Arteta spoke honestly in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Brighton. His side is chasing another three points to try and catch up to league leaders Liverpool.

As the January window opens up, it is no secret that Arsenal are looking to add a striker to their squad that has lacked real firepower in that position for some time. The Spanish head coach has been linked with Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško but admitted that signing a top player is not enough as they must be a real threat up front.

“I don’t know, obviously, it can be a perception, it can be a reality. Signing somebody is not enough, that’s for sure because that signing has to score then how many goals? It has to be a lot of things, sign and then score 20 goals from here to the end and you have a better chance?

“Maybe yes, I don’t know, but I’m very happy with the players that we have and the amount of goals we’ve scored as well, it’s more than enough to win a Premier League, our numbers as well but the reality is someone is doing more so we have to be better, that’s life.”

The Gunners head coach was also asked if fans should be realistic about what they can sign, given that it is the January transfer market and halfway through the season.

“That market obviously it’s much more limited than the one in the summer but, I don’t know, people’s expectations and dreams are something good.”