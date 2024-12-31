Man City boss Guardiola confesses to Navas: I regret letting you go

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confessed he was wrong to release Jesus Navas back to Sevilla in 2017.

Guardiola made a recorded message to Navas for Monday night's farewell event at Sevilla's Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The City manager said: "Thank you for the gift of having been together for a year and how much I regret letting you go.

"I would have really liked you to be here more, but sometimes you are wrong.

"Congratulations to all the sevillistas for having had such an extraordinary player and a person who defines sevillism. For many years and, sevillistas, do not let him escape. Have him very close and be with all of you.

"Until always..."