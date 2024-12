Arsenal have expressed interest in Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.

The Gunners are eyeing Agoume for the January market.

Agoume, 22, only moved to Sevilla permanently in the summer after a loan from Inter Milan.

The France U21 international has shone for Sevilla this season under coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta.

And Foot Mercato says his form has caught the eye of Arsenal scouts ahead of the January market.