PGMOL release statement after Coote suspension

Liverpool fans may be rejoicing after it emerged that referee David Coote has been suspended.

The PGMOL have taken action against Coote after a video emerged of him from several years ago.

In the video, Coote is talking with a friend and disparaging Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

He also has a go at the club, while indicating that he does not enjoy refereeing their games.

In the video, Liverpool are referred to as a "s*** club" and former manager Klopp described as a "German c***".

A statement from PGMOL said: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

“PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."