Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

PGMOL release statement after Coote suspension

Ansser Sadiq
PGMOL release statement after Coote suspension
PGMOL release statement after Coote suspensionTribalfootball
Liverpool fans may be rejoicing after it emerged that referee David Coote has been suspended.

The PGMOL have taken action against Coote after a video emerged of him from several years ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the video, Coote is talking with a friend and disparaging Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

He also has a go at the club, while indicating that he does not enjoy refereeing their games.

In the video, Liverpool are referred to as a "s*** club" and former manager Klopp described as a "German c***".

A statement from PGMOL said: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. 

“PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool fullback Robertson determined to rediscover best form
Ref Coote admits he's in video slating Klopp and Liverpool
Ref Coote suspended as Liverpool and Klopp investigation launched